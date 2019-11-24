Several roads and bridges are being blocked by protesters in Iraq’s southern city of Najaf as well as Basra and other areas, the Iraqi News Agency reported on Sunday.

Meaqnwhile, security forces opened fire on protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya late on Saturday, killing at least three people, police and medical sources said.



Protesters had gathered on three key bridges in the city, and security forces used live ammunition and tear gas canisters to disperse them, the sources said.



More than 50 others were wounded, mainly by live bullets and tear gas canisters, in clashes in the city, sources added.

Schools are still closed, most public institutions are blocked off and protesters are burning tyres on five bridges spanning the Euphrates, reported an AFP correspondent.

Medical authorities evacuated infants and children from a hospital in central Nassiriya overnight after tear gas spread inside hospital yards, two hospital sources said.



Protests continued in Nassiriya on Sunday, with some government offices set on fire, sources said.



Elsewhere in southern Iraq, hundreds of protesters burned tyres and blocked some roads on Sunday in Basra, preventing government employees from reaching offices, police said.



Iraqi security forces also wounded at least 24 people in the holy city of Kerbala overnight after opening fire on protesters to prevent them from reaching the local government headquarters, medical and security sources said.

- With Agencies



Last Update: Sunday, 24 November 2019 KSA 11:11 - GMT 08:11