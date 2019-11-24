Turkish drones bombarded a camp in the northern town of Ain Issa and other villages in Syria’s city of Raqqa on Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Pro-Turkey factions had also withdrew from all the sites they had advanced to on the outskirts of Ain Issa. The SANA news agency had reported that Turkish forces waged a “violent attack” on Ain Issa on Saturday.

In a statement on Facebook, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (NES) said that Turkish forces and their factions “continue to violate the ceasefire agreement and occupy more of our areas.”

They said that the attack on Ain Issa displaced thousands and “exacerbated the humanitarian crisis.”

“Erdogan continues to use the Syrian refugees’ card as a bargaining chip for political investments,” the statement read.

Meanwhile Syrian regime forces regained control of the village of Mushrafa, in the southeast of Idlib following fierce battles with rebel factions and Hayyaat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Syrian Observatory reported on Sunday.

Regime forces raided the areas where the clashes were taking place, dropping several bombs on the countryside of Idlib.

Russian warplanes also carried out several raids on Sunday morning on Maarat Harma and Al-Dar Al-Kabira in the southern countryside of Idlib, the observatory added.



Last Update: Sunday, 24 November 2019 KSA 11:08 - GMT 08:08