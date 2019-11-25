Supporters of the Lebanese Hezbollah attacked protesters near the Ring Bridge in Beirut on Sunday, amid heavy presence of security forces and anti-riot police.

The supporters, who were riding motorbikes with the flags of Hezbollah and Amal Movement, stoned the protesters, who retaliated.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Watch: Lebanese Hezbollah supporters attack protesters near the Ring Bridge in Beirut, stone-throwing clashes erupt. https://t.co/1JXk0UJrDx pic.twitter.com/w8VC7n5pc9 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 24, 2019

The attacks by young men armed with clubs and metal rods chanting pro-Hezbollah slogans began late Sunday and continued after midnight as riot police and soldiers tried to prevent them from reaching the protesters.

The attacks occurred after protesters blocked a major road that links eastern neighborhoods of the capital with western parts.

Since last month, Lebanese from all religious backgrounds have taken to the streets en masse to cry out against what they view as an incompetent and corrupt ruling class, forcing the government to resign.

Last Update: Monday, 25 November 2019 KSA 02:30 - GMT 23:30