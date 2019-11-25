The Lebanese army opened up the main road in Jal el-Dib, just north of Beirut, on Monday and removed protesters’ tents in the area, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported.

Eight people were arrested during the operation, the correspondent reported.

Meanwhile, protesters continue to block most of the main and secondary roads in and around Lebanon’s Tripoli, the National News Agency (NNA) reported on Monday.

The news agency added that protesters burned car tires and trash cans under a main bridge in Tripoli, while some public workers attempted to open inner roads in various neighborhoods.

The city is seeing a gradual flow of traffic and the reopening of shops, schools, and universities, as well as government buildings and banks. However, many students and employees have still not been able to reach their workplaces or educational institutions.

NNA also reported that roads in Sidon are witnessing normal traffic as of Monday morning, while schools and other educational institutions remained closed.

Lebanon is expected to witness a general strike across the country on Monday, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported, as the army takes action against protesters blocking roads.

Last Update: Monday, 25 November 2019 KSA 10:31 - GMT 07:31