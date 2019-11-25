Saudi Arabia rejects the new US position on settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, reiterated Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan on Monday in an emergency meeting held by the Arab League.

Foreign ministers met to discuss last week's announcement from the US that it no longer considers Israeli settlements to be “inconsistent with international law,” shifting four decades of American foreign policy.

The Arab League, of which Saudi Arabia is a member, condemned Pompeo’s statement as “a very negative development.”



Prince Farhan also said the Palestinian issue is close to King Salman’s heart and the support for Palestine will continue until it gains its rights.



The Kingdom stresses the need for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue and insists that resolving the Palestinian issue is the cornerstone of achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East, said Prince Farhan.

Saudi Arabia previously issued a statement on Wednesday saying that it completely rejects the Trump administration’s new position.



Last Update: Monday, 25 November 2019 KSA 16:20 - GMT 13:20