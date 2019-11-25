The UN Security Council on Monday called for “the peaceful character of the protests” in Lebanon to be upheld after overnight attacks by supporters of the main Shia groups Hezbollah and Amal.

Members “called on all actors to conduct intensive national dialogue and to maintain the peaceful character of the protests by avoiding violence and respecting the right to peaceful assembly in protest,” it said in a statement approved unanimously at the end of a regular council meeting on Lebanon.

Late on Sunday, a group of Hezbollah supporters attacked demonstrators protesting against Lebanon’s political elite in central Beirut, triggering confrontations as security forces separated the two sides.

The Lebanese Civil Defense hospitalized five protesters with different injuries, one of whom was subjected to a knife attack.

The attacks by young men armed with clubs and metal rods chanting pro-Hezbollah slogans continued into the early hours of Monday as riot police and soldiers formed a human barrier preventing them from reaching the protesters.

Last Update: Monday, 25 November 2019 KSA 21:40 - GMT 18:40