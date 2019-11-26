A car bomb killed at least 17 people and wounded 20 others in the Turkish-controlled region of northern Syria on Tuesday, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

The attack took place in the Tal Halaf village west of the city of Ras al-Ayn, which is now controlled by the Turkish military after its offensive in October, the ministry said on its official Twitter account, blaming Syrian Kurdish fighters.

On Monday a Turkish security source said that Turkey is fully abiding by the agreements it reached with Russia and the United States regarding northeast Syria and is not resuming its military offensive, a security source said on Monday.

Ankara reached separate agreements with Moscow and Washington last month to remove the Kurdish-led YPG militia from a swathe of land in northeast Syria bordering Turkey, which in return stopped its military offensive against the militia.

