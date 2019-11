One person was arrested on Tuesday in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli after he shot at the home of former Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Mikati has denied charges brought by a prosecutor involving illicit gains from subsidized housing loans in one of the most high profile court cases to emerge amid Lebanon's recent protests.

Mikati’s estimated wealth is $2.5 billion, making him one of Lebanon's richest men. He was prime minister in 2005 and again from 2011 to 2014.



Last Update: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 KSA 13:33 - GMT 10:33