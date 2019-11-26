Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he has no intention of forming a new government, and urged President Michel Aoun to hold consultations to designate a new prime minister, in a statement released on Tuesday.

“I am sticking by the rule ‘not me, rather someone else’ to form a government that addresses the aspirations of the young men and women,” Hariri said in a statement, following his resignation in October.

He also criticized the narrative that the formation of a new government was dependent on him, calling out “those who know all these facts are still telling the public that they are waiting for a decision from a ‘hesitant Saad Hariri’ to falsely hold me responsible for the delay in the formation of the new government.”

He reiterated his call for a government of technocrats and said he is hopeful that President Michel Aoun will follow through and assign someone as prime minister to form a new government.

“It is my sincere hope and confidence that, following my explicit and unequivocal decision, the president, entrusted with the constitution, the fate of the country and the safety of its people, will immediately call for binding parliamentary consultations to entrust a new president to form a new government, wishing those who will be fully successful in his mission,” said the statement.

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 KSA 16:03 - GMT 13:03