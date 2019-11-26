Lebanon's President Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with MPs to designate the country's next prime minister on Thursday, reported Reuters on Tuesday citing sources at the Presidential Palace.

The report came shortly after Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he has no intention of forming a new government, and urged President Michel Aoun to hold consultations to designate a new prime minister, in a statement released on Tuesday.

- Developing.



Last Update: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 KSA 16:19 - GMT 13:19