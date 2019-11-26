The United States will keep sanctioning Iranian officials responsible for human rights abuses, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, saying the United States had received nearly 20,000 messages from Iranians about such abuses.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?