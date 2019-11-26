The United States will keep sanctioning Iranian officials responsible for human rights abuses, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, saying the United States had received nearly 20,000 messages from Iranians about such abuses.

“We have received to date nearly 20,000 messages, videos, pictures, notes of the regime’s abuses ... and hope they will continue to be sent to us,” he told reporters.

“We will continue to sanction Iranian officials who are responsible for these human rights abuses,” said Pompeo.

In a related development, Iran has frozen the assets of “key” Iran International staff for the news channel’s coverage of the recent anti-government protests in the country, the Iranian judiciary’s news agency Mizan reported on Tuesday.

Launched in 2017, Iran International is a London-based, Persian-language news channel.

Mizan accused Iran International of planning terrorist attacks, attempting to overthrow the regime, and encouraging “thugs” to destroy public property.

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 KSA 21:31 - GMT 18:31