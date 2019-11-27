Lebanon's Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri claimed on Thursday to be concerned with preserving democracy and criticized the “dictatorship” of the streets in an appearance on al-Manar TV.

“Dictatorship should not be practiced on the streets or in institutions,” said Berri, who claimed that “we” are concerned with the preservation of democracy.

“There is no room for leisure and we are surprised that the resigning government is not fulfilling its duties,” he added.

Berri made the comments to al-Manar TV, which is affiliated with Iran-backed Hezbollah, amid ongoing protests in Lebanon.

Berri, who leads the Shia political party Amal, has previously criticized the protests and men waving Amal flags have joined Hezbollah supporters in attacking protesters on several occasions.

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 November 2019 KSA 15:51 - GMT 12:51