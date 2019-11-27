An Iraqi police official said anti-government protesters have burned down the Iranian consulate in southern Iraq late Wednesday.

Protesters torched the Iranian consulate building in the holy city of Najaf, the seat of the country’s Shiite religious authority. Iranian staff working in the consulate escaped through the back door and were not harmed.

The demonstrators lowered the Iranian flag from the consulate building and raised the Iraqi flag.

The police have imposed a curfew until further notice.

Iraqi security initially responded by shooting at the demonstrators and then withdrew along with the diplomatic corps. Around 17 demonstrators were injured during the clashes with security forces in the vicinity of the Iranian consulate in Najaf.

Protesters took to the streets on October 1 to decry rampant government corruption, poor services and rising Iranian influence in Iraqi state affairs. At least 350 people have died since the unrest started.

- With The Associated Press.

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 November 2019 KSA 22:57 - GMT 19:57