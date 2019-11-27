Sixteen people were arrested in connection to violent incidents that took place Tuesday night in several Lebanese regions, said the Lebanese Armed Forces on Twitter.

Public property was vandalized in the northern city of Tripoli, as well as several banks, and a building belonging to one of the political parties, according to a statement released by the army on Wednesday.

The statement also said that 33 soldiers were injured by Molotov cocktails and stones which were thrown at the soldiers. A grenade that didn’t explode was also thrown.

Several motorcycles were confiscated after being left behind by those who fled the scene, added the statement.

Meanwhile in other regions of the country, over 18 soldiers were injured by stones and physical altercations while attempting to restore order and reopen several roads.

Order has been restored in various areas throughout Lebanon, said the statement. An investigation has been initiated into the detainees under the supervision of a special judiciary.

