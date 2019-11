Eight people have been killed and 20 others injured in clashes in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, reported Al Arabiya sources on Thursday.

The province of Dhi Qar, which Nasiriyah is the capital of, has been one of the centers of the ongoing protests in Iraq.

The clashes between security forces and protesters come the night after anti-government protesters burned down the Iranian consulate building in Najaf on Wednesday night. Baghdad and Tehan both condemned the attack on Thursday morning.

Last Update: Thursday, 28 November 2019 KSA 09:43 - GMT 06:43