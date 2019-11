Iraq announced it is setting up military-led ‘crisis cells’ aimed at quelling mass unrest according to a military statement on Thursday.

The statement said the cells would be jointly led by military leaders and civilian governors, but that military leaders would be appointed as members and “take over military and security services in [each] province.”

- With Reuters.

Last Update: Thursday, 28 November 2019 KSA 10:08 - GMT 07:08