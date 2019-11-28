Iraqi security forces shot dead at least 32 protesters on Thursday after demonstrators stormed and torched an Iranian consulate overnight, Al Arabiya sources confirmed.
At least 25 people died in the southern city of Nasiriyah when troops opened fire on demonstrators who blocked a bridge before dawn on Thursday and later gathered outside a police station. Medical sources said dozens of others were wounded.
Four others were killed in the capital Baghdad, where security forces opened fire with live ammunition and rubber bullets against protesters near a bridge over the Tigris river. Two died during the day in clashes in Najaf.
In Nasiriyah thousands of mourners took to the streets, defying a curfew to bury their dead after the mass shooting.
