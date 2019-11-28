Turkey will repatriate 11 French ISIS detainees early in December, state media quoted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying on Thursday, as Ankara pressed on with a repatriation program that had strained ties with some of its allies.



Turkey begun the process of repatriating the ISIS detainees earlier this month, sending several suspects to their home countries despite calls from some European nations that the suspected jihadists should be tried where they committed crimes.

Ankara has repeatedly threatened to send ISIS prisoners back to Europe. In early November, Soylu said Turkey will send captured ISIS members back to their countries even if their citizenships have been revoked, criticizing the approach of European countries on the issue.

“We will send back those in our hands, but the world has come up with a new method now: revoking their citizenships,” Soylu said. “They are saying they should be tried where they have been caught. This is a new form of international law, I guess.”



Last Update: Thursday, 28 November 2019 KSA 11:54 - GMT 08:54