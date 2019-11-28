Turkish police said on Thursday they had detained five people in relation to the killing in Istanbul of an Iranian citizen who Turkish media said was an opponent of Iran’s government.

Masoud Molavi died after he was shot at from a car in Istanbul's central district of Sisli on November 14. Turkish broadcaster Haberturk said Molavi was a former Iranian intelligence employee who later became an opponent of Tehran.

Police said five people, including the person who is believed to have carried out the shooting, were detained on Wednesday. The other four suspects allegedly helped the gunman obtain the weapon he used and helped him hide.



Last Update: Thursday, 28 November 2019 KSA 12:08 - GMT 09:08