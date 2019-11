Two protesters were shot dead on Thursday in Iraq’s Najaf, medical sources said, in a crackdown near the burnt Iranian consulate in the Shiite shrine city.

The torching of the consulate late Wednesday set off a series of bloody events, including a crackdown in the southern hotspot of Nasiriyah that left more than 25 people dead.

Last Update: Thursday, 28 November 2019 KSA 19:23 - GMT 16:23