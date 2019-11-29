Iraq’s judiciary opened on Friday an investigation into protests in the restive southern province of Dhi Qar after tens of protesters were killed over two days of violence.

The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq announced the formation of a body to investigate the killing of protesters in Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province, over the last two days.

At least 27 protesters were killed and 152 injured in yesterday’s clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Nasiriyah, as southern Iraq and the capital Baghdad descend into violence.

Protesters had burned the Iranian consulate in Najaf on Wednesday night. Iraqi security forces shot dead Iraqi at least 32 protesters at the site, Al Arabiya sources confirmed the following day.

Iraq announced it is setting up military-led ‘crisis cells’ aimed at quelling mass unrest according to a military statement.

