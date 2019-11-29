Nine people have been arrested in the Iranian city of Shiraz for alleged links to the recent protests in the country, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Fars described the arrests as linked to what it called the "recent riots" in the country.

Iran has claimed victory of the protests, which it blames on foreign powers. The government arrested eight people “linked to the CIA,” state news agency IRNA reported late Wednesday.

The death toll from the protests is still uncertain, but opposition groups have put it in the hundreds, as Iranian security forces cracked down on demonstrators in cities across the country.

The protests were initially sparked by a rise in fuel prices, prompting the government to shutdown the internet across vast swaths of the country.

Last Update: Friday, 29 November 2019 KSA 11:50 - GMT 08:50