Protesters have gathered outside the Central Bank in the Lebanese city of Zahle in protest at the bank's policies amid the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, reported the Lebanese channel LBC on Friday.

In the capital Beirut, young men attempted to block entry to the Ministry of Finance's TVA building, reported the National News Agency (NNA).

Lebanon is still without a prime minister or cabinet following former Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation on October 29.

Samir Khatib has been reported by Lebanese media outlets as the most likely candidate to replace Hariri, after the latter said he has no intention of forming a new government.

President Michel Aoun had announced binding consultations with MPs to designate Lebanon’s next prime minister for Thursday, before they were later postponed.

As of Friday, semi-official capital controls were still in place, limiting the amount of cash that individuals and businesses can access, despite Lebanon paying back a Eurobond worth $1.5 billion that was scheduled to mature on Thursday.

Last Update: Friday, 29 November 2019 KSA 10:20 - GMT 07:20