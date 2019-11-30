Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - Quds Force, is currently present in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, Al Arabiya sources confirmed.

His visit on Saturday comes as Iraq’s cabinet approved Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi’s resignation, a statement from his office, but parliament has yet to withdraw its support for the prime minister at a session on Sunday, making it official.

Soleimani was last in Baghdad earlier this month when sources said he met with commanders of the Popular Mobilization Unit militias and instructed them to support Abdul Mahdi during a secret meeting.

At the time, an Iranian security official confirmed Soleimani was present at a meeting in Baghdad and that he was there to “advise.”

The current unrest, which has killed more than 400 people, mostly demonstrators, amounts to the biggest crisis confronting Iraq since ISIS seized vast swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory in 2014.

Last Update: Saturday, 30 November 2019 KSA 21:02 - GMT 18:02