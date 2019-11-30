Sudan’s transitional government announced on Friday that it moved to dissolve the country’s former ruling party and overturned a moral policing law that criminalized revealing clothing for women and drinking alcohol.

Rights groups said the Public Order Act targeted women and was a holdover from the three-decade rule of toppled autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The Justice Minister Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari also announced that the law passed by the sovereign council and cabinet on Friday would transfer all assets and funds of al-Bashir’s party to the state treasury.

The sovereign council grew out of a power-sharing agreement between the country’s ruling generals and protesters demanding sweeping political change.

Under the deal, the council and the civilian-led cabinet share legislative powers until a new parliament is formed.

Women played an important role in the mass protests which led to al-Bashir’s overthrow in April.

The transitional government includes Sudan’s first female foreign minister, Asmaa Abdallah.

Pro-democracy groups in the country have also held fresh protests demanding the former ruling party’s disbandment and the exclusion of all its remnants from different state institutions.

Al-Bashir was arrested after his overthrow in April and is currently on trial for charges of corruption and money laundering.

A verdict is scheduled for December 14.

Last Update: Saturday, 30 November 2019 KSA 11:45 - GMT 08:45