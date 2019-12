Civil Defense vehicles were seen rushing to the Iranian consulate in Najaf in southern Iraq to extinguish a fire, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

Last Wednesday, anti-government protesters burned down the Iranian consulate building in southern Iraq, while six protesters were killed by security forces who fired live rounds amid ongoing violence, Iraqi officials said on Wednesday.

Protesters destroyed the Iranian consulate in the holy city of Najaf, the seat of the country’s Shiite religious authority, in the evening.

Last Update: Sunday, 1 December 2019 KSA 19:47 - GMT 16:47