The Iraqi judiciary issued an arrest warrant and travel ban on Sunday against Commander Jamil al-Shammari for allegedly ordering the killing of demonstrators in the Dhi Qar province, which has been a hotbed of violence during the Iraqi uprising.

According to the media center of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, the investigative body of the judiciary, which is mandated with investigating cases relating to protests in Dhi Qar, ordered the arrest.

Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi had on Thursday sacked the military commander which he had dispatched earlier in the day to “restore order” to the protest-hit southern city after a crackdown there killed 22 protesters.

On Sunday, protesters in Dhi Qar continues to block roads, according to several media reports. The Iraqi News Agency reported that the city of Nasiriyah was calm, adding that protesters returned to al-Haboubi square in the center of the city.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Council of Representatives, on Sunday, is set to hold an emergency session chaired by Mohammed al-Halbousi during which the latest events in the province of Dhi Qar are to be discussed, especially the massacre of Nasiriyah.

Al Arabiya and al-Hadath sources explained that parliament will also discuss the election law, following the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi. The session is also expected to discuss the resignation of the prime minister and his faults in the Dhi Qar issue.

The dismissal of the Iraqi government can only be done with the approval of the absolute majority of the parliament, after which the president assumes the role of prime minister until a replacement is found.

Last Update: Sunday, 1 December 2019 KSA 11:24 - GMT 08:24