Iran continues to sell its oil despite US sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports, the country’s Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted on Monday as saying by state TV, adding that Washington’s “maximum pressure” on Tehran had failed.

“Despite America’s pressure ... and its imposed sanctions on our oil exports, we still continue to sell our oil by using other means ... when even friendly countries have stopped purchasing our crude fearing America’s penalties,” Jahangiri said.

Protests swept Iran last month after the government hiked prices for gasoline, with the country hit by the “maximum pressure” US sanctions campaign.

The US recently removed sanctions waivers on Iran’s nuclear program in response to reports from the UN nuclear watchdog, which found unexplained uranium particles in the country.



Last Update: Monday, 2 December 2019 KSA 15:46 - GMT 12:46