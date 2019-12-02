Iran continues to sell its oil despite US sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports, the country’s Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted on Monday as saying by state TV, adding that Washington’s “maximum pressure” on Tehran had failed.SHOW MORE
