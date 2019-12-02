Iraqi politicians discussed on Monday the formation of a new government the day after they accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi amid ongoing protests in the country which have left hundreds dead.

The al-Fatah Alliance, comprised predominantly of groups from the Popular Mobilization Unit militias, will present a candidate to lead the next government, reported Al Arabiya's correspondent.

Meanwhile, the electoral coalition the Alliance Towards Reforms, also known as Marching Towards Reform or Saairun, called for a referendum on all government candidates, which it said should represent the views of the street.

Protesters continued to occupy bridges in the southern city of Nasiriyah, one of the centers of the unrest, reported Al Arabiya’s correspondent on Monday.

Former Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation on Friday, which was accepted by his Cabinet the following day.

Demonstrations in Baghdad and southern Iraq began in early October. Iraqi security forces have cracked down brutally, resulting in more than 400 deaths.

Iraq's most senior Shiite cleric Ali Sistani condemned the government’s response on Friday.

Last Update: Monday, 2 December 2019 KSA 16:20 - GMT 13:20