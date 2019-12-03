NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday it was not right to question the Western alliance’s security guarantee but that he was working to solve a dispute with Turkey over allied plans to defend the Baltics.



Asked if the issue could be resolved by the end of the London summit, he said: “I will not promise that, but what I can say is that we are working on that. But it is not like NATO doesn’t have a plan to defend the Baltic countries.”



Speaking after a breakfast with US President Donald Trump, Stoltenberg said NATO still had strong support in the United States and cited a “big paradox” that while people were questioning the transatlantic bond, citizens backed NATO. “We have bad rhetoric but extremely good substance,” he said.

