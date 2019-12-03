Lebanese protesters threw stones at soldiers as they were trying to reopen the Naimeh Road, south of Beirut on Monday night, the Lebanese army said on their official Twitter account Tuesday, adding that several soldiers were injured.SHOW MORE
