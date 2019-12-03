US President Donald Trump’s administration has lifted a “hold” on security aid for Lebanon, a congressional aide said on Monday, more than a month after it began withholding the money.

Later od Monday, a senior State Department official confirmed the release of military aid.



As first reported by Reuters, the US State Department told Congress on October 31 that the White House budget office and National Security Council had decided to withhold $105 million in foreign military assistance, without providing any explanation of why it was blocked.



The congressional aide said on Monday the administration had still provided no explanation for the decision to withhold the money, which had been approved by Congress and the State Department.



Members of Congress and US diplomats had strongly opposed the decision to withhold the aid, saying it was crucial to support Lebanon’s military amid instability within the country and the region.



Lebanon also houses thousands of refugees from war in neighboring Syria.

