Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun called on Wednesday for binding parliamentary consultations to designate a new prime minister to take place on Monday.

Lebanon has been in political deadlock since Saad Hariri resigned as prime minister in late October.

On Wednesday, three former prime ministers criticized the current process of government formation, a move which was widely interpreted as a blow for moves to appoint Samir Khatib as Hariri’s replacement. Hariri had endorsed Khatib as candidate for prime minister.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nabih Berri was reported as saying that the process of forming a new government was going well.

Aoun’s announcement comes against continued protests in the country, with several roads blocked on Wednesday. Demonstrators have criticized the entire political class for alleged corruption and called for a government of politically independent specialists to host new elections.

Aoun had previously called for consultations late last month, but then announced they would be delayed.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 December 2019 KSA 18:04 - GMT 15:04