Lawmakers with the Future Movement led by Saad Hariri will nominate businessman Samir Khatib to be Lebanon’s new prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, a source familiar with Future’s position told Reuters.



A source familiar with the position of the Shia groups Hezbollah and Amal said they would also nominate Khatib for the post, which must go to a Sunni Muslim according to Lebanon’s sectarian system of government.



The support of Lebanon’s main Sunni and Shia Muslim political forces would make Khatib the frontrunner to lead the new government that will face the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 December 2019 KSA 19:02 - GMT 16:02