Anti-government protesters have set fire to the Iranian consulate in the restive city of Najaf for the third time in a week, according to Al Arabiya sources.

Protesters initially burned down the Iranian consulate last Wednesday. Authorities declared a curfew in Najaf after the incident.

Protesters took to the streets on October 1 to decry rampant government corruption, poor services and rising Iranian influence in Iraqi state affairs. At least 350 people have died since the unrest started.

