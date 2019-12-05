The security forces have succeeded in opening all the blocked roads across Lebanon, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

Clashes and road blocks continued into Thursday morning in various parts of Lebanon as the protests near their 50th day.

Earlier in the south, demonstrators blocked the main entrance to Nabatieh’s vehicle registration department and demanded it be shut down, reported the NNA.

Employees and demonstrators clashed when the employees refused to disrupt the business and interests of the citizens.

Meanwhile in Sidon, a group of protesters, mostly school students, marched from Elia Square to public facilities to shut them down, starting with Electricite du Liban, telecommunications company Ogero as well as a number of banks, while another group headed to the public market of Sidon to close the shops.

There were also major traffic delays in downtown Beirut due to the Ring Bridge being blocked by demonstrators once again Thursday morning. It was later opened by anti-riot police. Many clashes have taken place in this area since the start of the demonstrations, including clashes when Lebanon's Hezbollah and Amal supporters attacked protesters.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun called on Wednesday for binding parliamentary consultations to designate a new prime minister to take place on Monday.

According to Al Arabiya sources, it is expected that the protests will continue and possibly escalate due to people objecting the nomination of Samir Khatib for the prime minister position.

Lebanon has been in political deadlock since Saad Hariri resigned as prime minister in late October.



Last Update: Thursday, 5 December 2019 KSA 12:50 - GMT 09:50