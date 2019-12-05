Iran’s supreme leader has agreed that people killed in nationwide unrest last month who had no role in fomenting it should be treated as “martyrs” with their families compensated.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was responding to a report on the protests made by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, his official website said Wednesday.

He ordered that its recommendations “be implemented as soon as possible.”

Demonstrations erupted in Iran on November 15 against a surprise hike in petrol prices by as much as 200 percent.

Iran has yet to give overall figures for the number of people killed or arrested when security forces moved in to quell the unrest that saw buildings torched and shops looted.



