US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Tehran for cracking down on protests and said the United States will stand with protesters in Iran.
Trump made the comments to reporters ahead of a meeting at the White House with the permanent representatives of the United Nations Security Council.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?