US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Tehran for cracking down on protests and said the United States will stand with protesters in Iran.



Trump made the comments to reporters ahead of a meeting at the White House with the permanent representatives of the United Nations Security Council.

Later at a meeting with UN diplomats at the White House, President Trump called the crackdown on demonstrations in Iran “brutal” and said the United States would react “strongly” to any threat from Iran to its interests in the region.

“They’re killing a lot of people and they’re arresting thousands of their own citizens in a brutal crackdown,” Trump said at a meeting with UN diplomats at the White House.

Calling it a “horrible situation,” Trump warned that any new threat from Iran “will be met very strongly.”

Last Update: Thursday, 5 December 2019 KSA 22:03 - GMT 19:03