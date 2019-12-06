Iraq’s top Shiite cleric said on Friday that a new prime minister must be chosen without foreign interference after Adil Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation a week ago.



Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged political leaders to abandon partisan politics in choosing a new head of government and said he would have no involvement in efforts to replace Abdul Mahdi.



Last Update: Friday, 6 December 2019 KSA 12:39 - GMT 09:39