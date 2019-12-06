The US State Department has released photos of the shipment of Iranian weapons and missile parts seized by the US Navy in the Arabian Sea before its arrival to the Iran backed Houthi militias in Yemen, said US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook on Saturday.SHOW MORE
