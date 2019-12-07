The European Union, France, and Britain on Saturday condemned the overnight attack by unidentified gunmen that left more than a dozen people dead.

The European Union ambassador to Iraq Martin Huth on Saturday said on Twitter that the he was “outraged and deeply saddened at last night's killings of scores of protesters and security forces by criminal elements.”

The French Embassy in Iraq also condemned the attacks that targeted anti-government demonstrators and called for the assailants to be brought to justice.

The British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey on Twitter said, “I condemn yesterday’s attack on the peaceful protesters and I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and my best wishes for recovery to those wounded. I call on the government to do more to protect demonstrators and take urgent measures to hold the perpetrators accountable.”

The assailants briefly ousted demonstrators from a building they had occupied for weeks in Baghdad, despite the presence of security forces nearby who did not intervene.

Iraqi officials raised Friday’s death toll to 25 protesters killed and over 130 wounded, after a bloody night of attacks by unknown gunmen that targeted anti-government demonstrators in the capital city.

The health and security officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 December 2019 KSA 13:11 - GMT 10:11