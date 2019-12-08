UN Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert stressed the importance of protecting peaceful protesters and their right to demonstrate freely after meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih in Baghdad.

Hennis-Plasschaert, who is Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), also discussed with Salih ways in which to bring security and stability to Iraq.

At least 400 people have died since the uprising shook Iraq on October 1, with thousands of Iraqis taking to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite southern Iraq decrying corruption, poor services, lack of jobs and calling for an end to the political system that was imposed after the 2003 US invasion.

Officials also say 25 people were killed and 130 were wounded in an attack on Friday, which came as anti-government demonstrators occupied parts of Jumhuriya, Sinak and Ahar bridges in a standoff with security forces.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 December 2019 KSA 19:05 - GMT 16:05