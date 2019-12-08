UN Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert stressed the importance of protecting peaceful protesters and their right to demonstrate freely after meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih in Baghdad.SHOW MORE
