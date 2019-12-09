France will host an international conference on Lebanon on Dec. 11, France’s foreign ministry said, adding that the meeting aimed to push Beirut to quickly create a government that could restore the economic situation in the country.
“This meeting should enable the international community to call for the rapid formation of an effective and credible government, which takes the necessary decisions to restore the economic situation and meets the aspirations expressed by the Lebanese people,” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily online briefing.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?