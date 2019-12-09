Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, tweeting: “The ball is in the US’ court.”

“After getting our hostage back this week, fully ready for comprehensive prisoner exchange,” Zarif said.

The United States and Iran on Saturday swapped prisoners - an American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian researcher - in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes.

President Donald Trump thanked Tehran for a “very fair” negotiation that led to the release on Saturday of the America scholar held in Iran.

