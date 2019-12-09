Iran said on Monday that it is not happy with Europeans’ commitment to the nuclear deal, reported Al Arabiya.

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom were signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The three powers met with Iran for talks over Tehran's nuclear program on Friday.

The United States pulled out from the deal in 2015 over Iran's support for proxy organizations across the region. On November 19, the US announced it will lift sanctions waivers on Iran’s Fordow nuclear plant, citing the resumption of enrichment activities at the site.

Iran, where protests erupted last month in response to a hike in prices of gasoline, has been hit by the US' "maximum pressure" sanctions campaign. On Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani presented a draft state budget of about $39 billion to parliament, saying it was designed to resist US sanctions by limiting dependence on oil exports, which Washington has targeted.

