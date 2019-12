A rocket attack hit a military base next to Baghdad International Airport and wounded six fighters, according to a statement from the Iraqi military.

The statement added that four rockets were fired, and that security forces found a rocket launcher and several rockets in a search of the area, reported Reuters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack comes the morning after at least two rockets landed near Baghdad International Airport in an attack targeting US forces, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

Two days prior, Iraqi military sources said two mortar bombs landed inside the Balad air force base in Iraq.

The attacks come amid continued unrest in the country, which has been rocked by anti-government protests since October. Authorities have responded with brutal violence.

- Developing.

Last Update: Monday, 9 December 2019 KSA 10:31 - GMT 07:31