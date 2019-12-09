At least two rockets landed near Baghdad International Airport in an attack targeting US forces, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported.

The attack late on Sunday came just days after two Iraqi military sources said two mortar bombs landed inside the Balad air force base in Iraq.

Late on Friday, unidentified gunmen attacked a parking complex near Tahrir where demonstrators had been squatting for weeks, leaving 20 protesters and four police officers dead, medics told AFP.

At least 452 people – the vast majority of them protesters – have died since mass protests gripped the country while 20,000 have been wounded.

(With AFP)

Last Update: Monday, 9 December 2019 KSA 04:53 - GMT 01:53