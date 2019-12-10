Iran is excavating tunnels at its Imam Ali military base in Syria near the Iraqi border, according to new satellite images.

The images released by ImageSat Intl. (ISI) estimated the tunnel’s width to be around four or five feet, which is suitable for holding trucks and large vehicles, possibly to store advanced weapon systems or sensitive elements, according to ISI.

Iran is an ally of the regime of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad and has offered military advisers, sent allied militias and material support to help the Syrian government forces in the eight-year civil war.

Israel considers Iran a national security threat and says it will not tolerate Iran’s presence on its borders. It has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets in Syria.

On Sunday, airstrikes by unidentified warplanes have killed five pro-Iran fighters in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor near the Iraqi border, a Britain-based war monitor said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 December 2019 KSA 15:08 - GMT 12:08