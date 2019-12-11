Lebanon should urgently adopt a substantial, credible and comprehensive package of economic reforms, the UN-created International Support Group (ISG) for the country said in a draft statement on Wednesday.

ISG also called on Lebanese authorities to adopt a reliable 2020 budget in the first weeks after the formation of the new government.

Lebanese anti-government demonstrators held on Wednesday a protest outside the French embassy in the capital Beirut to protest against the ISG meeting in Paris.

France and the UN co-host the meeting in the French capital Paris, which the French foreign ministry said “should allow the international community to call for the rapid formation of a credible and efficient government to take the decisions necessary to restore the economic situation.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said that Paris conference to mobilize support for Lebanon showed that the international community is more concerned about the country than some Lebanese.

Caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday that Lebanon’s 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected owing to a “very concerning” decrease in state revenues.

with Agencies

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 December 2019 KSA 19:54 - GMT 16:54