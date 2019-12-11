Iran dismissed as interference in its state matters French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for the release of two French nationals jailed in the Islamic Republic since June, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

“Iran’s government and judiciary do not take advice from others ... Interference in our state matters is unacceptable,” IRNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.

On Tuesday, President Macron said the imprisonment of two French nationals in Iran was unbearable and demanded their immediate release, in a case that complicates French efforts to defuse tension between Washington and Tehran.

“On Human Rights Day, my thoughts go to Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal, our compatriots held in Iran, and their families,” Macron said on Twitter.

